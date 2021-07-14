GRPD: 17-year-old injured in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Dickinson Street SE between Lafayette and Madison avenues.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers called to the area found a 17-year-old with an injury that was not considered life-threatening. He received first aid at the scene and was then taken to the hospital, where GRPD said he was last known to be in stable condition.

Police are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. On Wednesday morning, they did not release any information about a possible motive or whether any suspects had been identified.