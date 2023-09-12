The scene of a shooting investigation at a laundromat on the corner of Kalamazoo and Ewing avenues in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 12, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old was shot during what police say may have been a robbery at a Grand Rapids laundromat Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department got a 911 call reporting a person had been shot in a robbery at Oakdale Laundromat, according to GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

Arriving officers found a 16-year-old shot in the back of the store. First responders gave him medical aid and he was taken to the hospital in “very serious” condition, Winstrom said.

Winstrom said it’s “possible” the teen was involved in a robbery when he was shot.

“Just from the context that we had as far as the 911 call indicating that there was a robbery, and the fact that there were items from the store that were on the ground near him where he was found, it is possible that he was involved in a theft, a robbery, something like that,” he said.

A large police presence gathered at the scene on the corner of Kalamazoo and Ewing avenues Tuesday night. Detectives and forensic investigators collected evidence and talked to witnesses. Winstrom said officers are looking for several people who witnesses say ran from the store after the shooting.

“I can promise that we are going to methodically do everything by the book and come to very conclusive answers on what happened today,” said Winstrom.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.