GRPD: 12-year-old shot, injured in drive-by

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ambulance b_1520650399660.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast side Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Calvin Avenue SE and Adams Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

A GRPD spokesman said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a prior dispute.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links