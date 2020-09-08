GRPD: 12-year-old shot, injured in drive-by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast side Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Calvin Avenue SE and Adams Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

A GRPD spokesman said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a prior dispute.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.