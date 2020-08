Authorities on the scene after a girl was shot in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 4, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday night, police say.

It happened on Olympia Street SW near Grandville Avenue SW.

Grand Rapids police say the child was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. It is also unknown what led up to the shooting.

Authorities on the scene after a girl was shot in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 4, 2020)

Officers are searching for a suspect.

News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more.