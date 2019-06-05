Grand Rapids

GRPD: 1 wounded in apparent shooting

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 09:40 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was seriously wounded in an apparent shooting in the city's Oakdale Neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim was found on Temple Street SE west of Kalamazoo Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have blocked off a stretch of Temple. Officers on scene said they're "trying to establish a trail."

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. GRPD did not immediately release any information about a suspect.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries