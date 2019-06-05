GRPD: 1 wounded in apparent shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police block off a portion of Temple Street SE on June 4, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was seriously wounded in an apparent shooting in the city's Oakdale Neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim was found on Temple Street SE west of Kalamazoo Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have blocked off a stretch of Temple. Officers on scene said they're "trying to establish a trail."

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. GRPD did not immediately release any information about a suspect.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.