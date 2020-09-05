GRPD: 1 victim injured in Southeast Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOOD)—One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting last night in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that they investigated a shooting in the 400 block of Storrs St SE near the intersection of Madison Ave and Burton St. around 11 p.m. yesterday evening.

One person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

There have been no suspects identified at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.