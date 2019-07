GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one man was shot at a Big Boy in Grand Rapids.

It happened Saturday evening at the restaurant on Pearl Street by US 131.

Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Terry Dixon told 24 Hour News 8 officers were giving the man aid around 10:45 p.m.

Dixon says there are obviously large crowds for the fireworks, but officers would like people to clear the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

