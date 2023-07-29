GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids on Saturday evening, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash near Monroe Avenue and Guild Street NE.

Police told News 8 the motorcycle rider lost control and crashed.

The rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the GRPD.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.