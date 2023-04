GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Sunday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to a local hospital after learning that a man had arrived with gunshot wounds.

He told police that he was at a party and was shot. GRPD said he would not tell police where the shooting happened.

No information on the suspect was released.

GRPD said the man is not cooperating with officers.