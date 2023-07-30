GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and injured in Grand Rapids Sunday morning, police say.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue. The Grand Rapids Police Department said that people were gathered around a BP gas station when a 24-year-old man was shot.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Police have not released information about a suspect. They said the man who was shot is not cooperating with their investigation.