GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were in the 1900 block of South Division Avenue and heard gunfire.

They found a man who died at the scene. His name has not been released.

There’s no word on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.