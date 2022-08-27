GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue at 1:15 a.m. for a shooting.

GRPD said life-saving measures were attempted on the man but were unsuccessful. His name is being withheld at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The investigation is ongoing.