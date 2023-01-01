GRAND RAPIDS , Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man at a crash scene, who appeared to have a gunshot wound, died.

GRPD said they were called to a crash near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE around 12:01 a.m. We’re told when they arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

GRPD said life-saving measures were attempted but they were unsuccessful.

The victims identity has yet to be released. No suspect information is available at the moment.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

The investigation is ongoing.