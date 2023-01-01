GRAND RAPIDS , Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man at a crash scene, who appeared to have a gunshot wound, died.

GRPD said they were called to a crash near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE around 12:01 a.m. We’re told when they arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

GRPD said life-saving measures were attempted but they were unsuccessful.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released. No suspect information is available at the moment.

The investigation is ongoing.