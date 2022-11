GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.

GRPD says that one man was shot in the upper leg on the 2000 block of South Division Avenue around 11:42 p.m.

We’re told the victim’s injury is non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.

The investigation is ongoing.