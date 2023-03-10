GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a suspect was arrested after a man was shot in the stomach in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday near Haleh Circle SE at the Emerald Creek Apartments, south of the intersection of Burton Street SE and East Beltline Avenue.

A man was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to GRPD.

A suspect was arrested, and a gun was recovered, police said.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.