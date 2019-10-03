GRPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Hall Street Party Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hall Street Party Store on Hall Street SW near Ionia Avenue.

Police on the scene told News 8 that the victim showed up at a hospital after the shooting. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been released, but the victim told officers he didn’t know who shot him.

