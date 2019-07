GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Clancy Avenue and Cedar Street, which is near Belknap Park.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that one person was taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released as of Friday morning.

It’s unknown if anyone was arrested or what led up to the shooting.