GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured due to a shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department watch commander.

The watch commander told News 8 it happened around 3:50 p.m. at Madison Avenue SE and Adams Street SE, south of Hall Street SE.

A woman was driving in the area when another car began shooting at her, according to the GRPD watch commander.

She drove herself to the hospital to be treated for an injury that was not considered life-threatening, the watch commander said.

No names have been released as of Saturday afternoon, and there is no information about suspects. GRPD is investigating.