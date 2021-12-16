GRPD: 1 injured in drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that left one injured.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Shangrai La Drive and Englewood Avenue SE.

A man in his 20’s was sitting in a vehicle. The suspect drove past him and fired multiple times, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

The victim was hit in the arm, officials say. They say he tried to drive away but crashed into a parked car.

The suspect drove off, police say.

GRPD says the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.

