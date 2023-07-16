GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a crash that happened while two cars were drag racing in Grand Rapids, police say.

Just after midnight Sunday, a red Ford Mustang and a gray Infiniti were using both sides of Front Avenue to race “at a high rate of speed,” according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. When the cars came to the intersection at 6th Street, they did not stop. The Mustang hit a third vehicle, which police say had the right of way.

The vehicles spun into another parked vehicle with a woman inside, police said. She had injuries that were not life-threatening. No one else was injured.

The grey Infiniti avoided the crash and drove away, according to GRPD.

Police are still investigating but say they do not believe alcohol was a factor. The driver of the red Mustang is cooperating with the investigation and police are looking for the driver of the gray Infiniti.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver of the gray Infiniti should contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.