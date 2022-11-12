GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened on Division Avenue South near Burton Street SE just before 2:30 a.m.

GRPD said that a man leaving a bar got into an argument with another man. The man leaving the bar was shot in the arm by the other man.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD said they are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.

The shooting remains under investigation.