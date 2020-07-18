GRPD: 1 in hospital after stabbing incident

The area where police say a stabbing incident happened in Grand Rapids on July 18, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating an incident where a person was stabbed.

Police say they responded to a local hospital around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. They say the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Shamrock Street SW near Century Avenue SW and Hall Street SW.

The victim sustained two stab wounds — one to the face and another to the neck.

At this time, it’s unknown how severe the victim’s injuries are.

Police say there’s no suspect in custody and there’s suspect information at this time.

