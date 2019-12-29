GRPD: 1 hurt in shooting; expected to recover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the facility at 144 Division Ave. S.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski says the victim received two gunshot wounds to the upper leg.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Wittkowski said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

Wittkowski said there are three male suspects in the shooting.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.