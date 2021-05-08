GRPD: 1 dead after hit and run crash

Grand Rapids

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is working a hit and run crash in southeast Grand Rapids where they say a man died after being hit by a vehicle.

It is unclear when the hit and run crash specifically happened, but police say where it happened was in the 2800 block of 28th St SE near the Woodland Mall.

The victim was a 33-year-old man who was hit crossing the street.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene of the crash has not been located.

Stay with News 8 as we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links