GRPD: 1 dead after hit and run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is working a hit and run crash in southeast Grand Rapids where they say a man died after being hit by a vehicle.

It is unclear when the hit and run crash specifically happened, but police say where it happened was in the 2800 block of 28th St SE near the Woodland Mall.

The victim was a 33-year-old man who was hit crossing the street.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene of the crash has not been located.

