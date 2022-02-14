Growing West Michigan means growing need for trade workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan continues to grow, with new projects every day, there is a growing need for trade workers.

Chris Lapekas and Derek Wieringa are with Kent Companies, a Grand Rapids-based concrete contractor. They each took not-so-traditional career paths to get where they are today.

Lapekas was an educator for 20 years and worked as a high school principal. He spent his summers working in construction, and eventually moved to a full time foreman and is now a talent manager. He says there is a lot of opportunity for growth and development in the construction industry. Lapekas recommends exploring your passion and interests but staying open to other opportunities along the way.

Wieringa went from the United States Marine Corps to the construction industry. He later went to school and got his degree, working his way up to an assistant project manager. Wieringa says being part of a team is rewarding and there is a lot of fulfillment in coming together to build something out of nothing and change the downtown skyline.

