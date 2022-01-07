Growing Grand Rapids and beyond: 22 places planning to open in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The pandemic isn’t stopping a new batch of businesses from opening in downtown Grand Rapids this new year.

From Vicksburg to Rockford, dozens of bars, restaurants and other developments are expected to open in 2022. Some of the projects were originally slated to finish last year but supply chain issues and construction challenges delayed them.

Here are 22 places planning to open in Grand Rapids in 2022:

Barrio Tacos | 37 Ottawa Ave. NW

(A Jan. 4, 2022 photo shows the future home of Barrio Taco in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Mid-March 2022

The Ohio-based restaurant chain’s first West Michigan restaurant was originally expected to open in a revamped historic building in downtown Grand Rapids last fall, but hit delays. Project manager Construction Simplified now expects the new location to open in the spring.

Barrio Tacos’ Grand Rapids location will feature hand-painted wall murals that pay tribute to Hispanic culture, metal sculptures and an outdoor patio for dining when the weather warms up, according to the contractor.

Barrio offers a build-your-own-taco experience. The company already operates two Michigan restaurants in East Lansing and Traverse City.

Brewery Nyx | 506 Oakland Ave. SW

(December 2021 photos show the door and brewing system to Brewery Nyx in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Summer 2022

The bones for Michigan’s first gluten-free brewery and distillery are in place. Brewery Nyx’s brewing system is installed and so is the framework for a tasting room that’ll fit about 50 people.

Founder Jessica Stricklen originally hoped to open Brewery Nyx last year but ran into supply chain challenges and construction delays sparked by the pandemic.

While gluten-free beer fans will have to wait a little longer for a flight tasting experience inside Brewery Nyx, they can still get their hands on a can of its coveted beer made by brewmaster Sebastian Henao Van Bommel. Brewery Nyx began selling cases at the Bridge Street Market on Dec. 16. The first 10-case batch sold out in five hours, according to Stricklen.

Brewery Nyx expects to expand its beer deliveries to more retailers in mid-January. Fans are encouraged to follow the business on Facebook for updates.

Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli | 10 Jefferson Ave. SE

*A Jan. 4, 2021 photo shows the future home of Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Jan. 21

Grand Rapids native Myleka Jefferson is teaming up with her husband to open a deli inspired by his childhood experiences in Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli will be located on Jefferson Avenue SE near Fulton Street, in the storefront that was previously home to Mannie’s Pizza. Jefferson started leasing the space in October.

Her husband says the transformation inside is nearly complete and they’re finalizing the menu, which is expected to include Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, Better Made potato chips, bagels that can be topped with homemade cream cheese or bacon, egg and cheese, coffee, a salad bar and quick finger foods like chicken tenders and French fries.

“We’re just going to have good food and we’re trying to bring something new… to the area,” Jefferson’s husband said, adding that it’s been a vision of theirs for years.

Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli’s starting business hours will be Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Essential workers like police and health care workers will get a discount, the couple says.

Gazelle Sports | 52 Monroe Center NW

(A photo provided by Gazelle Sports shows a customer trying on a shoe at one of the company’s five stores.)

Targeted opening date: May 1

Gazelle Sports’ first store in downtown Grand Rapids is expected to take on different format than its other locations. Since the new space is smaller — about 3,552 square feet — Gazelle Sports is looking into more of a boutique-style concept with potential brand takeovers on certain days, Grand Rapids Retail Retention and Attraction Specialist Richard App said in November.

Gazelle Sports says its new downtown store will offer running and athletic merchandise, employ up to 13 people and serve as a hub for community events, including races.

Gazelle Sports will begin transforming the storefront when Ali Nicole Bridal moves out at the end of February. The Kalamazoo company is hoping to open the new store in time for the Amway River Bank Run and Fitness Fest.

Grove | 919 Cherry St. SE

(A Dec. 13, 2021 photo shows Grove at 919 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood. Managing partner James Berg says the logo is getting a “slight tweak” and will be unveiled in early 2022.)

Targeted opening date: Early 2022

Nearly two years after shutting down, the farm-to-table favorite will reopen with an entirely new look and menu. Managing Partner James Berg said even the logo is getting a “small tweak.”

The dark dining room is being replaced with bright walls, warm light-colored wood furnishings, hard floors and a new bar.

The restaurant’s new menu will focus on sharable small plates of food served up with details about where the ingredients came from and were raised. The 15- to 18-item menu will be accompanied by a selection of beers, wines, signature cocktails and zero-alcohol cocktails.

Grove’s owners originally hoped to open last fall but supply chain issues pushed back that targeted opening date to early this year.

Küsterer Brauhaus | 642 Bridge St. NW

(A December 2021 photo shows Kusterer Brauhaus on Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Early 2022

Cedar Springs Brewing Company owner David Ringler is close to realizing his decadeslong dream of opening a German beer hall in Grand Rapids.

The business signs are up and the German brewing system is in at Küsterer Brauhaus.

The new Bavarian beer hall will build on the neighborhood’s history of German-owned breweries in name and experience with German-style beers and deli food guests can enjoy from regular tables or long tables traditionally found in Germany.

Ringler, who started his brewing career in Germany, originally hoped to open Küsterer Brauhaus by the end of 2020, but hit delays and challenges prompted by the pandemic.

Kzoo Station: A Community Kitchen + Eatery | 1445 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

(A courtesy rendering of the planned Kzoo Station incubator kitchen in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Summer 2022

Preferred Construction Group is transforming the former Good Shepherd Auto Repair building on Kalamazoo Avenue at Oakdale Street SE into an incubator kitchen and multitenant retail space for takeout food.

The goal is to primarily support Black-, brown- and women-owned businesses in the Boston Square neighborhood that are looking to start or expand.

Stakeholders say Kzoo Station will provide food that reflects the neighborhood culture and supports Michigan’s minority farmers by sourcing ingredients from neighborhood grocer South East Market, which opened last year.

Mr. & Mrs. Crab | 2739 Breton Road SE

(A Jan. 4, 2022 photo shows the future home of Mr. and Mrs. Crab at the former Shiraz Grille in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Sometime in 2022

The former home of Shiraz Grille is being transformed into Michigan’s first Mr. and Mrs. Crab.

The restaurant on Breton Road just north of 28th Street will serve up customized seafood boils seasoned with Szechuan spices.

P&P Enterprises LLC, which is registered to the former owner of Shiraz Grille, expects to make about $280,000 in improvements to the restaurant space, including replacing partition walls, new finishes and installing kitchen equipment.

Papa Chops Eatery | 2222 28th St. SE

(A Jan. 4, 2022 photo shows the future home of Papa Chops, off 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: February 2022

The drywall is up, plumbing is in and the patio is ready for Grand Rapids’ first gluten-free drive-thru restaurant on 28th Street SE near Breton Road.

Owner Aaron Muller has spent nearly a year working with chef Thaddeus Whorley in creating a menu of gluten-free foods that include some fast-food favorites he’s missed since being diagnosed with celiac disease.

While the restaurant will start with takeout only service, Muller hopes to eventually expand to the adjacent storefront and develop a dining area. The men behind Papa Chops also plan to apply for a liquor license to serve gluten-free beer and wine.

Muller hoped to open Papa Chops last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted construction delays. His goal now is mid-February.

Real Seafood Co. | 141 Lyon St. NW

(A December 2021 photo shows the future home of Real Seafood Co., pictured right, in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Early May 2022

West Michigan’s first Real Seafood Co. will take over the western corner of the redeveloped Old Kent Bank building.

CWD Real Estate Investment management partner Scott Wierda told News 8 this week that the site buildout recently started.

Real Seafood Co.’s menu includes fresh fish and top-grade steaks. The restaurant will feature a raw bar, private dining and patio seating.

This is Real Seafood Co.’s fifth restaurant and third location in Michigan. Parent company Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group also owns Palio and the Chop House in Grand Rapids.

Scholar | 11 Ionia Ave. SW

(A Dec. 16, 2021 photo shows the former J. Gardella’s Tavern at 11 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Third quarter of 2022

Investor Michael Winks is partnering with a local restaurant operator to renovate the former home of J. Gardella’s Tavern on Ionia Avenue SW near West Fulton Street and launch a new bar and restaurant concept.

Stakeholders plan to name the new business Scholar, subject to availability with corporate filings. Winks told News 8 the name’s meaning is twofold: honoring the building’s history as one of Grand Rapids’ first restaurants after the arena revitalization while speaking to their study of local cuisine and hospitality to deliver “a ‘graduated’ dining experience.”

Winks said they’re still finalizing details of the restaurant concept. He said Scholar will use local, fresh food in its dishes, which will be served “in an elegant casual dining environment.” All three levels of the building are being renovated to create a “high energy,” personable ambiance, according to Winks.

The Rabideau brothers owned and operated J. Gardella’s Tavern for approximately 24 years before the business closed last year. Winks bought the property for $1.1 million last month, city records show.

The Sovengard | 1213 Bridge St. NW

(A preliminary conceptual rendering by Lott3Metz Architecture submitted to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission on Aug. 30, 2021 shows the proposed new restaurant and beer garden for The Sovengard, at 1213 Bridge Street NW.)

Targeted opening date: Spring 2022

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Restaurant of the Year for 2020 will move into a new space about a mile west on Bridge Street.

Last month, contractors with The Sovengard filed for a city permit to demolish the two structures on the property near Lincoln Park. The plans call for a new one-story restaurant with an outdoor beer garden.

The Sovengard plans to recreate its Scandinavian “homey feel” at the new neighborhood restaurant. It will also keep its farm-to-table concept and construct another outdoor bar inside a repurposed shipping container.

Tia Juana | 2289 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Suite C

(A Jan. 4, 2022 photo shows Tia Juana restaurant, slated to open in 2022.)

Targeted opening date: Early 2022

This taco restaurant will feature a vertical broiler for the restaurant’s Tijuanense Adobada an open kitchen where customers can watch their food being made and murals by local artist Madison Chaffer.

Since Tia Juana will focus on delivery and takeout orders, the restaurant will only have six seats. This will be Tia Juana Tacos’ first location. A company spokesperson says they picked the East Beltline storefront because thousands of vehicles drive past it daily and the area could use more late night food options.

Tia Juana Tacos originally hoped to open last fall but hit construction delays and supply chain issues tied to the pandemic.

Woodrow’s | 187 Monroe Ave. NW

(A December 2021 photo shows the Amway Grand Plaza hotel entrance to Woodrow’s.)

Targeted opening date: January 2022

Bowling lanes are replacing traditional flooring inside Amway Grand Plaza hotel’s former GP Sports bar.

Contractors are working to convert the space into Woodrow’s, which is expected to open this month. The new business teamed up with Muskegon-based Brunswick Bowling to create a seven-lane alley for Duckpin Social bowling.

Woodrow’s will also have a full-service bar but will not serve food. Visitors are encouraged to have food delivered from nearby restaurants.

Duckpin bowling is similar to traditional bowling, but with smaller pins, bowling balls and gutters. The bowling balls are also wooden and don’t have fingerholes. Brunswick Bowling’s twist on duckpin, called Duckpin Social, uses shorter lanes than traditional duckpin bowling.

BEYOND GRAND RAPIDS

Dog Haus | Kalamazoo

(A photo provided by Dog Haus shows some of the California-based restaurant chain’s gourmet hot dogs.)

Targeted opening date: Sometime in 2022

Western Michigan University graduate Krage Fox has signed on to bring two of the franchise restaurants to West Michigan, first in Kalamazoo and then Grand Rapids. The Kalamazoo Dog Haus is expected to open this year.

Fox, who also operates several Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise restaurants, says Dog Haus will have a “laid-back biergarten atmosphere.”

In a news release, Fox said he saw a need in the community for a restaurant that serves up gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers under one roof late into the night.

Dog Haus’ menu also includes fried chicken sandwiches, wings and strips. The new West Michigan restaurants will also offer food from The Absolute Brands’ that’s available only for delivery or pickup, including breakfast burritos, spicy chicken and vegetarian options.

Mackenzies Bakery | 103 E. Prairie St., Vicksburg

(A conceptual rendering provided by Mackenzies Bakery shows what the new Vicksburg business may look like when it opens in 2022.)

Targeted opening date: Spring 2022

The new version of the popular Kalamazoo bakery that shut down in 2020 will feature a production kitchen and small walk-in storefront that will sell old favorites along with new treats, including artisanal bread, cookies, muffins and drinks. Mackenzies Bakery will also offer wholesale bread to retailers and local restaurants.

Renovations inside the 1,700 square-foot space started last year.

The original bakery’s production manager and head baker will run the new location, which is 12 miles south of the first bakery on East Prairie Street near the corner of North Main Street. Former owner John MacKenzie is also a consultant to get the business running.

Mackenzies Bakery is one of several projects by Chris Moore, who grew up enjoying baked goods from the original Mackenzie’s in Kalamazoo. Moore also owns The Mill at Vicksburg, an $80 million development on the west end of Vicksburg.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness | 6670 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Suite A, Gaines Township

(A December 2021 photo shows the future home of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness off Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Gaines Township.)

Targeted opening date: Late February 2022

Grand Rapids native and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather’s new business venture is coming to West Michigan.

Construction started last month on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness off Kalamazoo Avenue just south of M-6. The site was previously home to CKO Boxing.

The new gym will have four types of punching bags, heart monitors, weights and cardio equipment to replicate the same exercise regimen as Mayweather.

This will be Mayweather’s 50th gym franchise nationwide, the company website shows. A representative of the new gym says more than 100 people have already signed up as members.

Mitten Pizza Co. | 6051 Belding Road NE, Cannon Township

(A July 2021 courtesy photo shows the “coming soon” sign on the storefront for the new Mitten Pizza Co. Rockford. )

Targeted opening date: January 2022

The new restaurant concept by The Mitten Brewing Co. and Amore Trattoria Italiana was initially expected to open last fall but hit delays.

Contractors spent months transforming the former site of a Sheldon Cleaners into the new restaurant, which will serve up Mitten Brewing’s pizzas and classic dishes from Amore Trattoria Italiana, Mitten Pizza Co. is also partnering with Bit Baking Co. for gluten-free pizza crusts.

While Mitten Pizza Co. Rockford will have a few indoor tables, it will primarily offer carryout and delivery service.

Mitten Pizza Co. expects to hold a soft opening in a couple weeks. Co-owner Max Trierweiler told News 8 last year that if the concept proves successful, Mitten Brewing may expand pizza delivery to its Grand Rapids and Saugatuck locations.

Monarch Bakery | 54 Courtland St., Rockford

(Photos provided by Monarch Bakery shows some of the baked goods that’ll be available and the new shop in Rockford.)

Targeted opening date: Jan. 8, 2022

Pastry chef Abbie Stratton and her husband Ben have spent months transforming the former home of Kimberly’s Boutique into a shop that’ll sell traditional pastry and vegan treats.

Monarch Bakery’s rotating menu will include scones, pies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, French macarons and vegan cookie sandwiches. Hot cocoa bombs and a 73-flavor box of French macarons are available by order. The bakery also offers special order cakes, pies and dessert packages for special events.

Monarch Bakery will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pal’s Diner | 149 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon

(A Nov. 9, 2021 image provided by Ryan Rader of The My Auto Group shows crews packing up equipment after moving Pal’s Diner into its new foundation against Hot Rod Harley-Davidson in Muskegon.)

Targeted opening date: Spring 2022

The iconic 28th Street diner moved from Cascade Township onto a new foundation at the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson dealership in Muskegon in November.

Hot Rod Harley Davidson owner Dr. Mark Campbell plans to reattach the entrance and restore the 67-year-old landmark to its previous Pal’s Diner name and glory, fixing neon signs, lighting, décor and rotting wood. Photos of famous visitors will return to the diner’s walls, along with memorabilia from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. A new roof and patio are also in the plans.

Co-owner Scott Campbell wants to eventually put the diner to work serving a single iconic food, similar to how Pronto Pups operates. Pal’s Diner will also serve alcoholic drinks.

Phoenix Theatres at Woodland | 3195 28th St. SE, Kentwood

(A November 2021 photo shows Phoenix Theatres at Woodland in Kentwood.)

Targeted opening date: Spring 2022

The former Celebration Cinema theater in Woodland Mall is getting a major facelift by its new owners.

Phoenix Theatres is converting the stadium seating into platforms that’ll fit heated reclining seats. All 14 auditoriums will get 4K projection screens; several will house the premium Dolby Atmos sound system complete with subwoofers installed in each seat.

The theater’s former arcade is being transformed into a lounge area complete with a baby grand piano programmed to play music. The outside sign is being refurbished with new neon and lights. The updated concession area will grow to include canned beer and a wine dispenser.

Phoenix Theatres at Woodland general manager Jordan Hohman hopes to open the fresh movie-going venue in time for the March 4 release of “Batman.”

Whole Foods Market | 2891 Radcliffe Ave. SE, Kentwood

(A December 2021 photo shows the future home of Whole Foods Market off 28th Street in Kentwood.)

Targeted opening date: Summer 2022

The store signs are up and the front façade is on West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market located on Radcliffe Avenue SE across from Woodland Mall on 28th Street.

The new store will cover 44,643 square feet with a capacity for 651 people, project plans show. The site plan submitted to the city shows an outdoor patio with seating for 12 people, a 24-seat bar area looking out a large set of windows and an indoor dining area with electrical outlets and lower community table that can accommodate up to 48 people. The store will also house all the typical Whole Foods features: groceries, prepared meals, flowers, a bakery, coffee counter, pizza station, kitchen, cold bar and salad bar.

Whole Foods Market will not confirm any details about the new location, but a source close to the project tells News 8 the company is aiming for a mid-summer opening.

Michigan is already home to seven Whole Foods Market stores, but the closest one to Grand Rapids is about 75 miles away in East Lansing.

Do you have a business opening in 2022 that’s not on our list? Let Christa Ferguson know by emailing christa.ferguson@woodtv.com.