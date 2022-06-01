GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Grand Rapids businesses are getting ready to grow south this month.

Social House Kitchen & Bar plans to bring its new American fare to South Haven. Social House South is located at 248 Broadway St., north of Phoenix Street. The building previously housed Gino’s East Chicago pizzeria, which announced it was closing late last year.

Social House Director of Operations Mandi Sala tells our partners at MiBiz that the same staple dishes at the Grand Rapids location will be on the South Haven menu, but the new head chef will also have the option to introduce new recipes.

MiBiz reports the new location features custom art showcasing South Haven’s pier in addition to plenty of natural light from the building’s large garage doors and second-story patio.

According to an April announcement on Facebook, Social House had hoped to open its South Haven location in May, but it appears to have hit a delay. The grand opening is now expected to happen in June, Social House South’s website indicates.

Social House opened at 25 Ottawa Ave. SW across from Van Andel Arena in August 2019. The site was previously home to Margarita Grill, then 25 Kitchen & Bar and finally IRON restaurant, which closed in 2018.

June is also expected to bring the grand opening of Woosah and Outside Coffee Co.’s second combined location in Douglas. They’re moving into 450 W. Center St., which was previously the Just Add Water beach shop.

“The property is one that we used to drive past on our way to Oval Beach for years. … We’d always look at each other and say, one day that’s going to be our spot,” Outside Coffee Co. posted on Facebook last week.

Woosah and Outside Coffee Co. leased the space this year. They also plan to offer bike rentals, beach chairs and umbrellas at the new shop.

“It’s all been working out in the best way, we truly can’t wait to spread the Woosah in Saugatuck / Douglas,” Outside Coffee Co. stated in the post.

If all goes well, Woosah expects to open its second location by June 24.