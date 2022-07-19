GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women is making some changes.

For 30 years, the organization has helped women business owners in West Michigan. Grow, as it is now known, will continue to do that and expand its services.

As a microlender, the group has funded 69 businesses over the last two years, loaning $937,184 to the new companies. CEO Milinda Ysasi said they provide more than just a onetime loan: The group supports the company as they continue to expand and grow.

