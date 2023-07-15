GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of veterans who die by suicide, an organization is planting 22 crosses a day in a Grand Rapids field.

Every day, about 22 veterans take their own lives, according to the Military Veteran Project.

An organization called 22aday.org is working to raise awareness.

Starting Saturday, 22 large white crosses will be planted each day at noon in a field south of LMCU Ballpark. Multiple American Legion Posts in the area are participating.

The crosses will continue to be planted for 30 days.

The field is located at 201 North Park Street NW #6928.

“Everybody’s welcome to come out at that time and give us a hand, or do whatever they want to do with a cross,” Scott Harvey, commander of American Legion Post 2, told News 8.

If you know a veteran who died by suicide or even an active service member, Harvey said you can put their name on a cross.

“Those names will remain on these crosses,” he said.

Anyone who is struggling with mental health can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.