Groups can pitch their antiviolence projects to Grand Rapids task force

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Safe Alliance for Everyone Task Force will soon hold another pitch night to field ideas from the community about combating violence.

SAFE will choose which groups to partner with and award them up to $10,000 to implement their ideas.

Nonprofits and grassroots organizations will have five minutes to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, Asante Cain, assistant to the city manager, explained. The plants must support the recommendations of the SAFE Task Force and the city and police department’s strategic plan.

Pitch night is Nov. 17 at Ottawa Hills High School. Applications are due Nov. 13. You can learn how to apply on the city’s website.

The city has held pitch nights in previous years, funding various antiviolence and community development projects.

Grand Rapids recorded its deadliest year ever in 2020 with 38 homicides. With 13 so far this year, the city is on pace to see a total well below that, closer to 2019’s total of 18.