Group to hold rally to urge commissioners to lower GRPD funding

The DeFund the GRPD Campaign Coalition holds a press conference outside City Hall on June 25, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Activists who want Grand Rapids city leaders to cut the budget for the police department will rally on Friday.

The group Defund the GRPD ultimately says that the department gets too much money from the city. They’ll host the rally with Justice for Black Lives.

Even though the city’s budget proposal decreases the overall percentage of the general fund going to the Grand Rapids police, the department will receive $665,000 more than it did last year.

Defund the GRPD wants the city to limit the police budget to 32% of the general fund, which is the lowest percentage currently allowed under the city charter.

The rally will take place at 6 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

Commissioners with the city plan to take public comment on this matter on May 18 during their meeting. They’ll vote on the final budget on May 20.