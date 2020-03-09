Group that helped spur DeVos Place, Van Andel Arena revived

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The not-for-profit group that helped bring the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place to Grand Rapids is being revived.

An undated photo shows the exterior of Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel will join Tom Welch and David Frey to serve on the new Grand Action 2.0.

An undated courtesy photo shows, left to right, Grand Action 2.0 co-chairs Tom Welch, Carol Van Andel and Dick DeVos. (Grand Action 2.0)

DeVos and Frey were part of the original Grand Action group, which was founded in 1992. The organization fostered public-private partnerships that led to an estimated $420 million in developments still defining Grand Rapids’ skyline, including the Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall, the Grand Rapids Civic Theater, the Downtown Market and the Secchia Center at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

The first organization idled its mission in 2018 when its members retired from their roles. But Grand Action 2.0 says they expected the group would eventually rev up with new leadership.

The new group plans to build on the legacy of the first Grand Action by studying, identifying and fostering similar partnerships “on transformational projects that benefit health, education, science, the arts, economic vitality, and the residents of the region,” according to a Monday news release.