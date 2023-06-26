GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 hours of research led to the discovery of a monument honoring Grand Rapids men who returned to Poland to fight for freedom.

Matthew Gryczan, a member of the board of directors of the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids, was one of the people who helped discover the monument at Holy Cross Cemetery on the city’s West Side so it could be preserved.

During the Great Depression, Gryczan said, people gathered everything they could to help fund the monument.

“Hundreds of people, local Polish Americans, contributed nickels, dimes, dollars, to honor these men,” Gryczan said.

More than 70 soldiers from Grand Rapids were a part of the Blue Army, a group that fought for Poland’s independence during World War I.

This monument in Holy Cross Cemetery in Grand Rapids honors men from Grand Rapids who fought in the Blue Army. (June 26, 2023)

The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids worked with the cemetery to restore the monument, which has been collecting dirt for years and started to fall into disrepair. In May, a new thumb was put on the Virgin Mary statue at the top of the monument. On Monday, it was cleaned by V’s PowerWash and Restoration. The society also plans to plant flowers, install flagpoles with the Polish flag and recaulk seams in parts of the statue.

“We hope that today’s the beginning of making this one of the main focal points of the cemetery,” Gryczan said. “When people come to drive through on the main road here, we hope to have big bouquets of flowers on both sides, Polish flags on the two flag poles so that anybody driving by will remember these courageous men.”

A volunteer cleans the monument in Holy Cross Cemetery. (June 26, 2023) This monument in Holy Cross Cemetery in Grand Rapids honors men from Grand Rapids who fought in the Blue Army. (June 26, 2023)

One of those men was one of Gryczan’s family: Boleslaw Gryzanoski was his first cousin once removed.

“Of the local men who served at the Blue Army, some of them never made it home. So that’s why it’s so comforting to see the blessed of Virgin Mary with her arms outstretched, essentially welcoming these men,” Gryczan said.

The heritage society has talked about putting together an event at the statue, but no date has been set. Members will be at the Dozynki Polish Festival on Aug. 25 to 27 or you can find them on the society’s website if you are interested in learning more or would like to donate.