Group pushes for equal investments in GR schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group who is concerned that Grand Rapids schools has become a two-tiered educational system gathered outside of the district’s administration building Monday.

The group, Grand Rapids for Education Justice, is asking for equal investments in all schools, increased salary for teachers and a decrease in privatization of school services like bussing and janitorial duties.

They say they’re concerned that the district has become a two-tiered educational system, describing Tier 1 schools as magnet, charter and choice schools, while Tier 2 schools are traditional schools that are required to accept and educate every student.

GREF describes Tier 2 schools as struggling to meet state and district standards and wants the district to consider making changes.

“It takes an open-minded board to look at these things, be intelligently fair and evaluate them and respond. We are looking for that response beyond a closed meeting,” a member of GREJ said.

News 8 reached out to GRPS Monday evening but haven’t heard back yet.