Group protests Kent County’s contract with ICE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens marched around the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning in the hopes the county will end its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group GR Rapid Response to ICE says the time has come for the county to end its contract with the enforcement agency.

As part of the contract, the county jail houses inmates being held in connection to illegal immigration.

A photo of the list of GR Rapid Response to ICE’s demands taped on the door of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. (Aug. 24, 2019)

The group marched to express their frustration with the contract.

Event organizer Karen Meyers went as far as to tape the group’s formal demands to the front door of the office.

She says it’s time for the county to act.

“No more complicity with ICE. There’s no reason for that contract to exist. Just as Kalamazoo and Dearborn have ended their contracts, Kent County should do the same,” Meyers said.

Kent County’s contract with ICE ends Sept. 30. No word if Kent County will seek to extend that agreement.