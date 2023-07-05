A photo of the sunset sent by George Vander Weide on May 17, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Tourist Association has launched its 2023 photo contest.

Organizers are looking for photo submissions from travelers from all over the area.

“The idea is to show the best of West Michigan. We have so many picture-perfect locations, so what better way than having a photo contest?” said Paige Bodine, marketing manager with the West Michigan Tourist Association.

There are a few categories in the contest including downtown, nature and travelers enjoying West Michigan categories. There’s also a public vote, which will consist of 50 chosen photos that the public will vote on.

The photographer of the picture that wins the public vote will win a Mackinac Island prize package for four including a two-night stay at the Chippewa Hotel Waterfront, round-trip ferry tickets, tickets to Fort Mackinac and bike rentals.

“West Michigan Tourist Association is all about promoting those hidden gems around West Michigan. A really cool thing about our photo contest is we choose winners from our photo contest to be in our travel guide,” said Bodine.

The deadline to enter is July 28. Public vote begins Aug. 1. Winners will be announced Aug. 18. For more information and to enter, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.