LIVE: Group holds peaceful protest in downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group is gathering in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday to peacefully protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The #AmINext #4Unity protest met at 4 p.m. at Rose Parks Circle.

After leaders spoke, the group started marching the streets chanting, “No justice, no peace. No crooked police.”

After marching the streets, the group returned to Rosa Parks Circle where they took a knee as organizers addressed the crowd.

A 24-hour vigil continues Saturday for Breonna Taylor, a Grand Rapids native who was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.

Many are gathering to honor her life on what would have been her 27th birthday, while demanding justice for her death. The vigil started at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The gathering is part of a nationwide movement to support Taylor.

