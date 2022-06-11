GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of people showed up at Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington’s home Friday night demanding that he re-arrest and fire Officer Christopher Schurr.

“Using a bullhorn, they were demanding I re-arrest and fire Officer Schurr and making threatening remarks towards me,” Washington said in a statement.

Schurr was released on bond Friday after he was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

Washington said he didn’t “engage with the individuals” and notified the Grand Rapids Police Department of the threats.

A spokesperson for GRPD said officers were called around 8:15 p.m. for a disturbance on Monroe Avenue SE near Mason Street NW.

In a statement, Washington said in part:

“These types of tactics and attempts to harass and intimidate will not be tolerated nor will bullying impact my judgement in carrying out my duties as City Manager. “As was discussed during Thursday’s press conference, I suspended Officer Schurr without pay on Friday pending his termination hearing which is scheduled to take place this coming Thursday. I made that decision because I believe it was the right thing and not because of the obnoxious tactics of a handful of confrontational activists who tried to intimidate me and my family into action.” Mark Washington, Grand Rapids city manager

NAACP Grand Rapids president Cle Jackson released the following statement in response:

“We have the right, based on the constitution to protest, but we also have to be very cautious and protest in a way that is peaceful. That is civil and gets work done from policy perspective.” Cle Jackson, NAACP Grand Rapids president

News 8 is working to determine if any arrests were made.