Group continues push to limit funding to GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group urging the city to slash funding to the Grand Rapids Police Department is criticizing the budget proposal that would increase dollars set to the department.

While the proposal put forth last week by City Manager Mark Washington decreases the overall percentage of the general fund going to GRPD, because of technology upgrades and other savings, GRPD will actually receive $665,189 more than it did last year.

Defund the GRPD wants the city to limit the police budget to 32% of the general fund — the lowest percentage currently allowed under the city charter. In a release, it called the increased dollars to the agency “a willful denial of the thousands of voices that called for defunding the GRPD over the last 12 months.”

Defund the GRPD, in conjunction with police reform advocacy group Justice for Black Lives, held a virtual press conference Wednesday to call on commissioners to reject the spending to GRPD. It said the city should spend more on Cure Violence, an independent program aimed at combating gun violence through a public health model and community engagement, and other efforts to support communities, like affordable housing programs.

The group also called the FY 2022 budget “neither accessible nor easy to read” because it is 438 pages. The plan, which is available for download on the city’s website, outlines $546 million in spending.

Defund the GRPD also argued the timeline for passing the budget is “far too short for meaningful engagement from the wider community.” It wants the city to allow for more options for the community get involved in how money is spent.

The city is hosting a town hall meeting on the budget at 6 p.m. Thursday and commissioners will take more public comment during their regular meeting May 18. They will vote on the budget May 20.

Defund the GRPD and Justice for Black Lives is planning protests over the budget, including one on May 14 at 6 p.m. downtown.