Group calls for Grand Rapids Police Department funding cuts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group called Defund GRPD wants the city of Grand Rapids to do exactly that, cut funding to the city’s police department.

They want the money to go somewhere else, they will hold a news conference about it at 12 p.m. Monday.

The group hopes their discussion will lead to “thoughts, solutions and possibilities” for a world they envision where the police aren’t your first call in an emergency situation.

Instead of calling the police in times of crisis, the group believes in community for holding others accountable. In an effort to promote accountability, the group announced winners of their “Worst of Grand Rapids Awards.”

They say the awards helped bring attention to businesses, elected officials and organizations in the community they believe marginalize others.

Organizers will meet with city leaders Thursday to continue the conversation during a panel discussion.

The Zoom link to watch Monday’s press conference. The interactive panel will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook.