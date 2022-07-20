A groundbreaking ceremony for a new BHSHS Spectrum Health outpatient center in the Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids on July 20, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews broke ground Wednesday on a new outpatient center in the Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 12-story building will be located where the Cook Institute used to be at 251 Michigan St. NE, across the street from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. It is part of a $151 million project by the BHSH System, formally Spectrum Health, with construction also underway on clinical facilitates in Lakeview and Big Rapids.

BHSH System said the center will include services like primary care, specialty clinics and a heart and lung transplant center. It will also have a simulation center for training.

“This is a huge commitment to the Medical Mile and to the patients of Grand Rapids and all of West Michigan,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, the president of BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “It’s also a huge commitment to our caregivers. This is going to be a place where medical students from around the country are going to want to come and train here, because it’s going to be the most state-of-the-art building to get their training.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new BHSHS Spectrum Health outpatient center in the Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids on July 20, 2022.

Crews have broken grown on the BHSHS Spectrum Health outpatient center in the Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids. (July 20, 2022)

He said the simulation training is important as procedures become more complicated.

“When I was in medical school, we literally learned, ‘See one, do one, teach one,’ which meant you see a procedure, you do a procedure, then you teach it,” he said. “Now a days procedures are way too complicated, what we have to do is so important that simulation with the latest technology, it applies to airline pilots, it should apply to a doctor and nurse and it will here in this building.”

The new center is set to open in late 2024.

“The Medical Mile is not done,” Elmouchi said. “This is just one more thing that should make us all proud, and one more reason that people should come to West Michigan.”