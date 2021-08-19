Ground broken on new D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground was broken Thursday on a new $10 million home for D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s.
The multipurpose facility will stand on the northeast corner of Dean Lake Avenue NE and Knapp Street in Grand Rapids.
Its goal is to bring all D.A. Blodgett services — like family counseling and fostering and adoption programs — to one site, rather than spreading them out across three campuses. The organization says that not only does it expect to save some $2 million over the next 20 years, the move will also double its capacity.
The project was paid for through the Together for Kids fundraising campaign, including a $1 million donation from Mill Steel Company owners David and Susan Samrick.
Construction on the new campus should wrap up late next year.