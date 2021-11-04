Ground broken on apartment building near Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground was broken Thursday on a housing project in Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

The $12 million Belknap Place Apartments is at Lafayette Avenue and Trowbridge Street NE, just north of the Medical Mile. It will include 50 units, about 80% of which will be affordable housing and the rest market rate.

The development has been in the works for years. The lots where it is going in were previously filled with single-family homes. The idea is to build up density in a high-demand neighborhood.

The building will also be LEED Silver certified.

The project is the result of a partnership between the city, Grand Valley State University (which owns the land), Third Coast Development and PK Housing and Management. The architect is Integrated Architecture and Pioneer Construction will handing building the development.