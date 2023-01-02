GRAND RAPIDS, Mich, (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have three games this week but there’s one game in particular that will focus on more than just competition.

Saturday’s game will show support to those affected by suicide or mental health issues as part of a league-wide initiative called “Hockey Talks”.

The team is partnering with a West Michigan non-profit called i understand. Players will wear a sticker on their helmet showing support.

Plus, the team has encouraged fans to share messages on social media with the hashtag “Hockey Talks” and “I understand love heals”.

The game will also be sensory friendly. Fans who are sensitive to loud noises and lights can watch the game without the usual stressors at the arena.

“One of my passions is bringing the conversation of mental health to everyday places to normalize the conversation,” Vonnie Woodrick, the founder of i understand, said in a release. “I applaud the Griffins for recognizing the importance of mental health and the sensory needs of others with this meaningful game.”

Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the Van Andel Arena box office.