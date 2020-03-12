Griffins out for season; Other shows to go on

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you want to taste the success that Van Andel Arena has brought to downtown Grand Rapids, just go around the corner to Sparks BBQ.

“It’s been really good. All of the events that go down here. Van Andel Arena — it’s really good for us,” said Jeremy Houghton, who manages Sparks BBQ.

The restaurant opened about two months ago. But the loss of major events at Van Andel Arena is bound to hurt.

Thursday, the American Hockey League, which includes the Grand Rapids Griffins, suspended its season.

The Michael Buble concert set for March 31 was also postponed.

More cancelations are likely in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re kind of at the whims of forces outside of things that we can control,” Houghton said.

But the curtains didn’t drop on every show.

Thursday’s performance by singer Lauren Daigle was still scheduled, despite the pleas from public health officials to avoid large public gatherings, which have resulted in large scale cancellation and postponements.

Why not cancel the show? We took that question to Van Andel Arena.

Its answer: Cancellations are up to the event promoters.

They sign contracts with Van Andel to host events. A decision by Van Andel Arena to shut down would be a breach of contract.

News 8 reached out to the promoter of tonight’s concert to ask if they considered canceling the show or refunding ticket prices to fans who decided not to go. We did not hear back.

So, barring any last minute decisions by Lauren Daigle, her show will go on.

It’s good news for Sparks BBQ and other restaurants along Ionia Avenue because after Thursday night, they could lose a large chunk of business.

When asking what the long-term effect of this means, Houghton said he didn’t know.

“Were going to find out though,” he said.