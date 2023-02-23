GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday night, the Grand Rapids Griffins will host their first Hispanic Heritage night at Van Andel Arena.

“Every year we try to think of new and exciting things to do for the season. Someone had mentioned doing something like a Hispanic Heritage night to celebrate the culture. We actually have someone within our office who came from Ecuador. He’s our graphic designer. We just kind of ran with it,” said Bre’onna Raymo, the group events manager for the Griffins.

That colleague designed a special jersey for the game. He told Raymo he wanted to include different pieces of Hispanic culture, not just his own.

“He put so much time into it and we have on our website … breakdowns of what everything (on the jersey) means within Hispanic culture,” said Raymo.

The game will also feature a local DJ, artwork from Arturo Morales Romero on the concourse, and dance performances by Ballet Folklorico de GR. The first 2,000 guests will receive a “Los Griffins” t-shirt. The “Los Griffins” jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.

“We want to celebrate them but we also want to show them how fun this can be for them and their families,” said Raymo.