Griffins’ annual 24-hour skate helps kids play hockey

People on the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink for the Grand Rapids Griffins’ Great Skate Winterfest on Jan. 18, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting their annual Great Skate Winterfest this weekend, benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Skaters were on the ice at Rosa Parks Circle downtown starting around noon. The Winterfest also includes ice sculptures, winter sports demonstrations, silent auctions and a family activity tent.

The main event is the 24-hour skate with players and coaches that anyone can join.

“You’re never going to run the bases with Miguel Cabrera. You’re not going to walk the fairway with Tiger Woods, but you can come down to skate alongside any Griffins player, and these guys very soon are going to be Red Wings,” Griffins spokesman Randy Cleves said.

The 24-hour skate will begin around 10 p.m. Saturday after the team faces off against the Belleville Senators.

Te Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation pays for kids from low-income families or other at-risk conditions to play hockey.