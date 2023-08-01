GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — He spends most days roaming the floor of the main firehouse on LaGrave Street.

The color of his fur, a mixture of gray, black and white shows he comes by his name honestly.

“This is Smokey, a six-month-old labradoodle,” said Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown as he coaxed the dog onto his lap. “He’s about half his full-grown size. He’s going to be about 70-80 pounds,” Brown said.

Smokey is the GRFD’s new dog. While he won’t be entering any burning buildings, his other duties are just as important.

Smokey, the Grand Rapids Fire Department dog. (Aug. 1, 2023) Smokey, the Grand Rapids Fire Department dog.

Smokey is actually a Brown family pet, drafted into the fire department as a way to better connect with the community. He replaces Axle, the lab mix that retired with former GRFD Chief John Lehman in May.

When he’s not roaming the firehouse floor or napping in the chief’s office, Smokey’s out in the community helping Brown read to school kids or at Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Briggs Park.

Smokey even has his own Instagram account.

“The dog helps break down barriers. He’s a very laid-back dog. He’s gentle. He loves when people come up and ask to pet him.” said Brown.

Dogs have been a part of the fire service for over a century. Dalmatians started the tradition, first clearing the way for horse-drawn steamers. Later, they sat in the front seat as gasoline-powered fire engines put the horse out to pasture.

“That tradition has kind of transitioned over the years,” said Brown.

A more obvious benefit to having a dog in the firehouse emerged.

“Fur therapy is a real thing. It does lower blood pressure. It makes people calm down. It gives them something else to focus on,” said Brown.

It’s not just in the firehouse. Smokey is a regular in the city’s Emergency Operations Center as well.

“He’s a bit of a goober, and I think that’s a good thing,” said Grand Rapids Emergency Management Administrator Allison Farole. “More and more, organizations that I have seen and talked to in the field and 911, they’re finding dogs to come in and just being in the room to help release that pressure and that anxiety is really helpful.”