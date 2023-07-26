GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A career as a firefighter holds a lot of appeal to Michigan Connections Academy freshman Sadie Morgan.

“I could see myself doing that: being the person there on someone’s worst day, helping them through it, coaching them through it, reassuring them that things are going to be OK,” Sadie said.

Despite her 5-foot-5, 120-pound frame, the 14-year-old is learning she can do the job, even when it comes to wrestling a fire hose charged with water.

“I’m not sure how much those hoses weigh, but I’m pretty sure it’s at least half of my body weight,” she said. “I’ve seen what’s on TV. But that isn’t all of it. The Hollywood glam they produce … yes, it shows parts of it, but it doesn’t show all of it.”

Morgan is a member of the first post-COVID Grand Rapids Fire Department Youth Academy. High school students from all over Kent County are training with GRFD firefighters and cadets. They’re learning what it takes to crawl down a smoke-filled hallway looking for a victim or open up a nozzle to put a fire out.

With the Grand Rapids Fire Department Youth Academy on July 26, 2023.

Many are discovering abilities they never knew they had.

“Like, I got home yesterday, and I was telling my parents about the program and what we all did that day. I was like, ‘I did that,'” Sadie said.

Along with the physical and technical requirements, they’re learning about why firefighters refer to each other as brother or sister. It’s a bond formed in no small part by the dangers of the job.

“All of these guys, I met them Monday, and now I think I could trust any of them to help me through an actual burning building,” Sadie said of fellow academy members.

Despite worker shortages in other industries, the Grand Rapids Fire Department isn’t having problems filing firefighter spots. One reason is its youth outreach, which includes the Youth Academy and cadet program.

While the academy is open to high school students in any Kent County School District, Grand Rapids Deputy Fire Chief Eric Freeman says the program has opened up the opportunity for teens in the city to learn more about serving their own neighborhoods.

“Several of them are from right here in Grand Rapids, which is really part of our mission, to have that Grand Rapids-centric group here,” Freeman said.

Teens in the academy also learned CPR and other life-saving techniques.

“Whether you’re going to go off and become the next fire chief or you’re going to be like, this is fun, but it’s not for me, regardless of what you’re doing, you’re still becoming a better person, bettering yourself,” Sadie said. “You’re becoming one more person in this community that can help in a crisis.”